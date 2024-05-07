Doctors with Carilion provide the highest level of stroke care in Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Doctors with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital said they see more than 1,000 people each year who have suffered from strokes.

During Stroke Prevention Awareness Month, doctors said having a healthy lifestyle will prevent this serious condition.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

“Maintaining a healthy weight, regular exercising, avoiding smoking, limiting alcohol use, and routine medical check-ups with a primary care physician,” said Dr. Biraj Patel with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Patel said it’s crucial to recognize any warning signs of a stroke. He said doctors use an acronym called BE-FAST. He said some signs are balance, eye, or speech issues. Patel also said face drooping on one side, not smiling correctly, or weakness in the arms are reasons to see your doctor immediately.

“T is for time don’t waste any time. Call 9-1-1 immediately,” said Patel.

In Southwest Virginia, on average around 200 people were hospitalized with strokes in each of our five zones, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s latest data. In Bedford County, 252 people were hospitalized with strokes in 2022. Henry County saw 124 people in the hospital in 2022. In Montgomery County, 197 people were hospitalized with strokes. In Roanoke County, 310 people were in the hospital, and in Roanoke City, 454 people were hospitalized in 2022. Meanwhile, Rockbridge County saw 37 people hospitalized for strokes in 2022.

Patel said Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital offers the highest level of stroke care prevention in Southwest Virginia. He said it offers specialized imaging so doctors can see where the blockage is and how much tissue is at risk. There’s also a special procedure that only Carilion offers in the region.