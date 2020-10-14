Two students at Cave Spring High School test positive for COVID-19

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County school leaders said there are two related student cases of COVID-19 at Cave Spring High School.

In a letter sent to families on Tuesday and obtained by 10 News, school leaders said the two cases are related but “from outside of the school.”

School leaders said they’ve been working with the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Department and have determined that “no other students or staff have been identified at risk of exposure, while in school, related to these cases.”

The health department determines exposure by whether someone has had close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. “Close contact” is considered less than 6 feet, for at least 15 minutes, with or without a mask.

As 10 News has reported, school leaders announced Monday that two students and one staff member tested positive.

As of Tuesday night, the RCPS COVID-19 dashboard reflected a total of four cases among students and one case among staff at Cave Spring High School for the week of October 11-17. The only other recorded case at Cave Spring High School was a student case during the week of September 20-26.