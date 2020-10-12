Two students, one staff member at Cave Spring High School test positive for COVID-19

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Three people at Cave Spring High School have tested positive for COVID-19, school leaders announced on Monday.

No students or staff have been identified as being at risk of exposure, according to a letter sent to staff and obtained by 10 News. School leaders said the cases are unrelated.

School leaders said they’re working with the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts. An exposure is determined by an individual who has had close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. A close contact is considered less than 6 feet, for at least 15 minutes, with or without a mask, according to the health department.

School leaders urged staff members and families to continue to monitor their families' health and check for COVID-19 symptoms.

For more on coronavirus cases in local schools, click here.