Student at Back Creek Elementary in Roanoke County tests positive for COVID-19

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A Roanoke County elementary school student has tested positive for COVID-19, according to school leaders.

The student goes to Back Creek Elementary School. School leaders can’t release specific information, including grade level.

School leaders said they’re working with the Roanoke-Alleghany Health Department, which has started contact tracing and will be reaching out to any families they feel are affected.

School leaders told 10 News they don’t think there’s been spread of the virus throughout the school, but said the health department will make that determination.

An exposure is determined by an individual who has had close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. A close contact is considered less than 6 feet, for at least 15 minutes, with or without a mask, according to school leaders.