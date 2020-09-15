Student at Cave Spring Middle School tests positive for COVID-19

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County school leaders announced Monday that a student at Cave Spring Middle School tested positive for COVID-19.

School leaders said they’re working with the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Department, and together they determined that students and staff were not “at risk” of exposure while at school.

An “exposure” is defined by “any individual who has had close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. A close contact is considered less than 6 feet, for at least 15 minutes, with or without a mask.”

Still, school leaders said they notified parents of the student case as a courtesy.

School leaders reminded parents to monitor their child’s and family’s health, particularly screening for COVID-19 symptoms.