Roanoke City schools make changes after new COVID-19 cases

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Schools is making changes to some classes after staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Sixth graders at John P. Fishwick Middle School will move to virtual learning for the next two weeks and are scheduled to return on Oct. 26.

Here are the notifications that we sent out:

Sunday, Oct. 11:

A staff member at the Central Office has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

“The staff member was not in the building Friday, October 9, 2020, but they did have direct exposure with other employees. Employee Health has communicated with all individuals that have had direct exposure at this time. The Central Office building will remain open during this time,” said the notification sent Sunday.

Monday, Oct. 12:

A staff member at John P. Fishwick Middle has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“The staff member was not on school premises Monday, October 12, 2020, but they did have direct exposure with members of our school community. Employee Health has communicated with all individuals that have had direct exposure at this time. John P. Fishwick Middle will remain open, but sixth grade students who are currently participating in-person instruction will move to virtual learning for the next two weeks. They are scheduled to return to John P. Fishwick Middle Monday, October 26, 2020,” said the notification sent Monday.

A Roanoke Technical Education Center (ROTEC) staff member has also been diagnosed.

“The staff member was not on school Monday, October 12, 2020, but they did have direct exposure with members of our school community. Employee Health has communicated with all individuals that have had direct exposure at this time. Roanoke Technical Education Center (ROTEC) will remain open during this time," said the notification sent Monday.

10 News has asked for any other notifications that were sent out over the last two weeks to Roanoke City parents or staff, and will update this article as needed.

To see the running list of Coronavirus cases in local K-12 schools, click here.