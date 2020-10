SALEM, Va. – A person at East Salem Elementary School has tested positive for coronavirus, according to school principal Hunter Routt.

According to the release, the person was last on school premises on Oct. 20, and health officials say there were no known exposures.

School officials are asking parents to continue to monitor the health of their families for COVID-19 symptoms.

To see a full list of coronavirus cases in local K-12 schools, click here.