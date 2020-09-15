Student at Lord Botetourt High School tests positive for COVID-19

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Lord Botetourt High School will stay open after school leaders said a student there tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to parents sent out on Monday, school leaders said the areas of potential exposure were “limited” and did not involve any classroom areas.

[LIST: Coronavirus cases in local K-12 schools]

School leaders said they are working closely with the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Department on contact tracing. The health department will contact the parents of students who were potentially exposed.

The cleaning crew used EPA-registered and CDC-approved disinfectants in the spaces of potential exposure, according to school leaders.

School leaders reminded parents to monitor their child’s and family’s health, particularly screening for COVID-19 symptoms.