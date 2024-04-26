64º
Roanoke Pride Festival happening this weekend

Duke Carter, Anchor/Reporter

ROANOKE, Va. – The annual Roanoke Pride Festival is back this weekend and it features many activities all in support and celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.

There are many parties happening at “The Park” in Downtown Roanoke.

The main event happens Sunday — the Pride Festival at Elmwood Park.

City leaders said the goal is to promote a safe place for inclusivity and diversity in Roanoke.

“There’s something magical that happens when we can be together and celebrate the rainbow, to celebrate what all that means, with all the advancements made not only throughout the country but here in Roanoke,” City Councilmember Joe Cobb said.

The event has been happening for more than 30 years in Roanoke.

