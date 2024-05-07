Amber Alert issued after abduction of 10-month-old boy last seen in Scott County

An Amber Alert has been issued for a child abduction of a 10-month-old boy who is believed to be in extreme danger, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the baby boy, Cedar Griffith, who has brown eyes, is 30 inches tall, and weighs 20 pounds, was last seen on Daniel Boone Road wearing only a diaper in Gate City Monday at 8:18 p.m.

State Police believe the boy was believed to have been abducted by 30-year-old Ashley Griffith. She’s described as having blonde hair and hazel eyes, is 5′6″, and weighs 115 pounds.

They may be in a blue 2005 Lexus RX330 with an unknown Tennessee temporary tag, according to VSP.

For further information contact the Scott County Sherriff’s Office at 276-386-9111.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911.