New River Valley community comes together to find lost dog

For many dog owners, they do not even want to imagine their four-legged friend going missing.

Now, add being in an unfamiliar place, and that is exactly what happened to one truck driver who was passing through the New River Valley.

Sam Bissonette, who’s from Canada, made a pitstop in Blacksburg when his dog Denver ran off.

Immediately, he started posting on social media and calling around but had no luck.

After two weeks, and thanks to the help of the community, he was able to lure Denver into his truck and bring him back home.

“Everybody was trying to find him, trying to help me in any way,” said Bissonette. “I got people posting some fliers for me, the community there is amazing.”

Sam said he is forever grateful to the people who told him where Denver was sighted and gave him rides around town.