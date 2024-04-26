Cornhole enthusiasts unite to promote local businesses, support first responders

ROANOKE, Va. – Cornhole and business enthusiasts united Friday for a little friendly competition.

This is the third annual tournament, hosted by the Roanoke Regional Chamber.

The event was largely a way for businesses to network and make meaningful connections — but also doubled as a first responder appreciation event.

Sponsors donated teams to first responders from around the valley, who were able to come play, eat, drink and connect with the community for free.

“First responders which are a huge part of our community. Anytime there’s something going on, a wreck, an accident, something of that nature, first responders are the first people on the scene. They keep us safe, and able to be here and do what we’re doing today,” competitor Tony Seale said.

The Regional Chamber tells us this is a way for them to further their mission of promoting, stimulating and improving business in Roanoke.