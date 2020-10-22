Round Hill Elementary School closing for two weeks due to positive COVID-19 cases

ROANOKE, Va. – Three staff members have been diagnosed with coronavirus at a Roanoke City school, causing a two-week shutdown.

Round Hill Elementary School will be closed for in-person instruction for the next two weeks out of an abundance of caution, according to an announcement from Roanoke City Public Schools.

School officials said this decision was made after consulting with the health department.

According to the notice, meal pick-up for students will be moved to James Breckinridge Middle School on Tuesdays and Thursdays during this shutdown.