AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – One person has been diagnosed with coronavirus at Amherst County High School.

Amherst County Public Schools announced this positive case on Wednesday and said the school will remain open at this time.

The school division said anyone identified as someone who has been potentially exposed will be contacted by the health department of ACPS.

It was not disclosed whether the diagnosed person is a student or staff member.

This is the school’s sith COVID-19 case.