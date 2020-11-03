Five people within Salem school district test positive for coronavirus

SALEM, Va. – Five people within the Salem school district have tested positive for coronavirus, according to school officials.

Below is a list of the five cases that were announced on Nov. 2:

Three family members from the same household who have not been on school property since Oct. 23 - East Salem Elementary and Salem High School

One person at Salem High School who was last on school property on Oct. 22

One person at Salem High School who has not been in the building at all this year during the school day, but has participated in an after-school activity. They were last in the building on Oct. 16.

Officials say there were no known exposures that stemmed from any of these cases.

Parents are being asked to continue to monitor the health of their families.