Staff member at Rockbridge County elementary school tests positive for coronavirus

Some other staff members already advised to go into quarantine

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Rockbridge County school leaders announced Wednesday that a staff member who works at Fairfield Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.

The health department is contacting anyone who may have been exposed, and has already advised some members of the staff to quarantine, according to Superintendent Phillip Thompson.

Thompson said the areas occupied by the staff member who tested positive will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.

The first day of school for Rockbridge County Public Schools is Tuesday, Sept. 8. The school system’s reopening plan provided for 20 “professional development” days for teachers prior to the start of the year.

Thompson said due to privacy laws, the division can’t identify anyone who tests positive or is in quarantine.

