Student or staff member at Auburn High School in Montgomery County tests positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – A member of the Auburn High School community in Montgomery County tested positive for COVID-19, school leaders announced Wednesday.

School leaders did not clarify if the person who tested positive is a student or staff member at the school. The school year starts on Sept 8.

The health department is aware of this case and is conducting contact tracing, according to school leaders.

In a letter to families on Wednesday, school leaders said, “There should be very few possible exposures during a school day if students and staff are wearing their masks, washing their hands regularly, and practicing physical distancing. A positive COVID-19 case in the school building does not mean that the person contracted the virus at school.”

Auburn High School will be deep cleaned and school leaders said crews will pay special attention to areas where the infected person might have been. School leaders they will continue with normal operations in the meantime.

