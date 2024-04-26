First Lady of Virginia visits Roanoke to raise fentanyl awareness

ROANOKE, Va. – The First Lady of Virginia made a stop in the Star City on Thursday as part of her “It Only Takes One” fentanyl awareness campaign.

Suzanne Youngkin met with faith-based leaders at Straight Street to encourage church leadership to talk with youth about the dangers of the drug.

The campaign says nearly 200 Virginia teens and young adults die from fentanyl each year.

Youngkin encourages parents to have a conversation with their kids before it’s too late.

“It is an issue that was brought to bear in our personal lives in 2020,” Youngkin said. “We lost a dear friend who was 21 years old.”

She also made a stop at West End Center for Youth.