ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car in the 900 block of Peters Creek Road.

The crash which officials called “serious” happened Saturday night.

Southbound Peters Creek Road was closed between Melrose Avenue NW and Salem Turnpike NW, but has since reopened.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 News on-air and online as we continue to learn more.