Showers push through before mild temperatures return this afternoon.

ROANOKE, Va. – Mostly cloudy skies overhead for most of our Sunday

A look at lunch hour

Here is a look at future tracker at 12:00PM this afternoon. Notice, most of the heavy rain has exited Southwest Virginia, but light rain showers pop up from time to time.

A look at 4pm this afternoon

By 4:00PM the sun will try its best to pop through the clouds. Skies will go from overcast, to mostly cloudy, and eventually partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Isolated showers will be possible this afternoon, and into the evening.

Isolated showers will continue today

While some areas across Southwest Virginia are abnormally dry for the time of year, we are expecting more rain through the day.

High temperatures this afternoon

Temperatures warm back up into the 70s this afternoon thanks to a southerly flow bringing in warmer air, and the sun peaking through the clouds later on.

Warm and humid air moving in this week

Each day gets warmer and warmer this week with isolated to scattered showers. Each afternoon will also bring the chance for thunderstorms to develop.

Warmer than normal this upcoming week

The middle of the week will feature temperatures in the mid-upper 80s with a few spots getting close to 90°.

