State Police investigating multi-vehicle crash on I-77 in Hillsville

HILLSVILLE, Va. – Sunday morning around 9:00 a.m., crews with the Hillsville Fire Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-77 Northbound at mile marker 22.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found four tractor trailers and three passengers vehicles involved in the wreck.

One person was transported to a local hospital.

I-77 was closed for an extended period of time as crews had to work to contain fuel and oil leaks from the vehicles.

Multiple agencies assisted including Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, VDOT, Carroll County Fire and Rescue and Galax Fire.

Virginia State Police is investigating the crash.