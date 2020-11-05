Person at Brookville High School tests positive for COVID-19

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Officials say that one person at Brookville High School has tested positive for coronavirus.
According to a release sent out to families on Oct. 30, the person has been told to isolate and anyone considered a close contact has been told to start quarantining.
Read below for the full statement:
"On 30 October 2020, CCPS was made aware of a COVID-19 positive individual at Brookville High School. The COVID positive individual has been informed to isolate and any associated close contacts have been informed to begin their quarantine period.
Campbell County Schools will continue to implement strategies to mitigate the spread of Covid-19. The health and wellbeing of our students, faculty, and community are our primary concern."Denton Sisk, Director