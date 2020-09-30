Amherst County High School announces fourth positive COVID-19 case

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – One person tests positive for coronavirus at Amherst County High School, according to the school district.

Officials said the person did not have direct contact with other members of the community.

Amherst County Public Schools said the high school has implemented contact tracing procedures in collaboration with the health department to determine if in-person classes should continue. They have determined that the high school will remain open.

This is the school’s fourth positive case and school officials said that even though each person contracted the virus from the community, there is no indication the cases are related.

The school told the community that if they have not been contacted by the health department, they have not been identified as a potential exposure and do not need to stay at home.