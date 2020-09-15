One person at Amherst County High School tests positive for coronavirus

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – One person at Amherst County High School has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to superintendent Dr. Rob Arnold, the school system is working closely with the health department on contact tracing.

Officials say the person was at school on Sept. 11 and had direct exposure with people in the community. However, officials say Amherst County High School will stay open.

Anyone who was potentially exposed will be contacted by the health department, according to a release sent out by the school district.