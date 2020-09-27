One person tests positive for coronavirus at Amherst County High School

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – One person has tested positive for coronavirus in Amherst County High School, according to the school district.

The school notified parents of the positive case and that this person had direct exposure with other members of the community, according to school officials.

ACPS implemented contact tracing procedures with the health department and said that the school will remain open during this time.

According to the announcement, the exposure has been contained.

This is the school’s third coronavirus case.