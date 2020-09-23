74ºF

One person tests positive for COVID-19 in Amherst County High School

Officials did not say whether it was a student or employee

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

AMRHERST, Va. – One person has tested positive for coronavirus in Amherst County High School, according to the school district.

Amherst County Public Schools said the high school has implemented contact tracing procedures in collaboration with the health department to determine if in-person classes should continue.

Officials said the person did not have direct contact with other members of the community, so school will remain open for in-person instruction.

Anyone who has been potentially exposed was contacted by the health department, according to school officials.

This is the second positive COVID-19 case in Amherst County High School.

