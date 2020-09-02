Student, staff member in Giles County Schools test positive for COVID-19

GILES COUNTY, Va. – There are two positive COVID-19 cases among Giles County students and staff members, school leaders announced Wednesday.

There is one case at Giles High School and one case at Giles County Technology Center, but it’s not clear which one is a student and which is a staff member.

The person who tested positive from Giles High School may have had direct exposure with students and staff members, school leaders said. This person was not at school on Wednesday.

Giles High School will stay open. School leaders said they’re working with the health department on contact tracing.

The person who tested positive from Giles County Technology Center was not on school premises on Wednesday, school leaders said. In a letter to parents, school leaders said there was no “reportable exposure” to students or staff while in school.

School leaders said parents should continue to monitor their families’ health and look for COVID-19 symptoms.