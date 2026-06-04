Law enforcement searching for man and woman in Fairlawn area of Pulaski Co. Wednesday

PULASKI CO., Va. – 9 p.m. Update:

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office announced that officials are currently looking for a man and woman involved in an alleged domestic incident Wednesday evening.

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According to officials, deputies responded at 6:30 p.m. to what was described as a domestic incident.

Officials say during the incident, a man was assaulting a woman, and they were both confronted by officers from a neighboring agency.

Both parties then fled into the woods, and what was believed to be a gunshot was then heard.

Additional units from multiple agencies responded to the area and began a systematic search of the area. At this time, the police are still attempting to locate both individuals.

They are described as a white male in a red Adidas shirt, blue jeans, and a ball cap and a white woman in a blue sweatshirt and red hair.

Officials are urging the public not to approach and call 911 if spotted.

Original:

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office announced on it’s social media pages that there was a large police presence in the area of Brooklyn Road and Madison Street in the Fairlawn area of the county.

The sheriff’s office is urging residents in the area to stay inside and lock their doors.

The sheriff’s office said that if they see a white male in a red Adidas shirt, blue jeans and a ball cap and a white woman in a blue sweatshirt and red hair to not approach, and if spotted, call 911.

Other information regarding why police are searching for these two individuals is not currently available, but 10 News will continue to update this story as information becomes available.