Elementary school teacher tests positive for COVID-19 in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Rockbridge County school leaders announced on Saturday that a teacher at Central Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.

The Health Department is contacting anyone who may have been in contact with this teacher and has advised another staff member to quarantine, according to Superintendent Phillip Thompson.

Officials said these two staff members have not been in close contact with any students as they are not teaching in-person.

Thompson said that all areas used by the teacher will be sanitized and thoroughly cleaned over the weekend for faculty and students' return on Monday.

Due to privacy laws, the division can’t identify anyone who tests positive or is in quarantine, according to Thompson.

This is the second positive case in the school district, and both cases involve staff members.