ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County school leaders announced last week that a staff member at Penn Forest Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to families on Sept. 8, school leaders said they’re working with the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Department to determine which students and staff, if any, were identified as being at risk of exposure.

School leaders said the classroom and any other spaces affected were deep cleaned overnight.

School leaders reminded parents to monitor their child’s and family’s health, particularly screening for COVID-19 symptoms.