Student at W.E. Cundiff Elementary tests positive for coronavirus

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Officials say a student at W.E. Cundiff Elementary School has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a letter sent out to parents on Oct. 16, two other students were also exposed while riding the school bus. The Virginia Dept. of Health defines exposure as when an individual who has had close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials asked parents to continue to monitor the health of their family members.

To see a full list of coronavirus cases in local K-12 schools, click here.