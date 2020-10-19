70ºF

Local News

Student at W.E. Cundiff Elementary tests positive for coronavirus

Two other students exposed

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Roanoke County, Education, Coronavirus, Health
Roanoke County Public School and coronavirus
Roanoke County Public School and coronavirus (WSLS)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Officials say a student at W.E. Cundiff Elementary School has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a letter sent out to parents on Oct. 16, two other students were also exposed while riding the school bus. The Virginia Dept. of Health defines exposure as when an individual who has had close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials asked parents to continue to monitor the health of their family members.

To see a full list of coronavirus cases in local K-12 schools, click here.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: