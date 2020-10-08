79ºF

Person at elementary school in Campbell County tests positive for COVID-19

Tomahawk Elementary School to remain open

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – School leaders in Campbell County announced Thursday that someone at Tomahawk Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.

The school will remain open, according to school leaders. The person who tested positive will isolate and their close contacts will begin a quarantine period.

School leaders didn’t say whether the person who tested positive is a student or a staff member. They said they learned of the positive test result on Wednesday.

