Giles County Public Schools sees total of 11 COVID-19 cases

GILES COUNTY, Va. – School leaders in Giles County said Wednesday they’ve seen a cumulative total of 11 COVID-19 cases among their students and staff members.

Here is the breakdown of reported cases, according to the superintendent of Giles County Public Schools, Terry Arbogast:

Six student cases at Giles High School (Five of whom also attend Giles Technology Center part of the day)

One student case at Narrows High (This person also attends Giles Technology Center part of the day)

One student case at Giles Technology Center

Two staff members cases at Giles Technology Center

One staff member case at Narrows Elementary/Middle School

Giles County Public Schools will stay open. School leaders said they’re working with the health department on contact tracing.

School leaders said parents should continue to monitor their families' health and look for COVID-19 symptoms.