One student tests positive for COVID-19 at Benjamin Franklin Middle School

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Benjamin Franklin Middle School announced Thursday that a student tested positive for coronavirus.

According to school officials, the student was on school premises on Sept. 18 and had direct exposure to other members of the community. Those with direct exposure to this student were notified by the school and are currently quarantining.

Franklin County Superindentent Dr. Mark Church said the school will remain open and officials are working with the health department to monitor the situation.