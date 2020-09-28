Cave Spring Middle School student tests positive for COVID-19

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A Cave Spring Middle School student tested positive for COVID-19, school leaders announced on Monday.

In a letter to families, school leaders said no students or staff members were considered at risk of exposure.

An “exposure” is defined by “any individual who has had close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. A close contact is considered less than 6 feet, for at least 15 minutes, with or without a mask.”

[LIST: Coronavirus cases in local K-12 schools]

Classrooms and other affected areas have been cleaned and disinfected, according to school leaders.

As 10 News reported, school leaders announced on Sept 14 that a student tested positive for COVID-19. School leaders said no students or staff members were considered at risk of exposure in connection with that case.

School leaders said they’re working with the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Department. They reminded parents to monitor their child’s and family’s health, particularly screening for COVID-19 symptoms.