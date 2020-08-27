Employee at Green Valley Elementary left school before testing positive for COVID-19, district says

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A staff member at Green Valley Elementary School in Roanoke County tested positive for COVID-19, school leaders announced Wednesday.

In a letter sent to families, school leaders said students were not exposed to this positive case because the staff member who tested positive was only on school premises before students returned on Monday.

School leaders said they’re working with the Roanoke-Alleghany Health Department for guidance. They also told 10 News they’re deep cleaning schools every night.

Parents are asked to continue monitoring their child’s health for COVID-19 symptoms and confidentially report any positive cases to the school.