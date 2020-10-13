What’s News Today: vote registration deadline, meals tax increase

Today is the deadline to register to vote in Virginia for November’s election. Applications must be postmarked today or submitted in person by 5 p.m. You can also register online until 11:59 p.m.

The Salem School Board will get an update on construction at Salem High School. the $35 million project includes security upgrades, roof repairs and classroom updates.

The Wythe County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing tonight about its meals tax. The county is proposing to increase the tax from four percent to six percent. If it passes one-third will go to Emergencies Services or the Water Department budget. The hearing begins tonight at 6 p.m. at the Wythe County Administration Building.

Bridge improvements could cause delays today and tomorrow in Lynchburg. Crews will work on Langhorne Road at Cranehill Drive between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Lynchburg City Council will interview candidates today for the Clerk of Council position. The prior clerk retired earlier this year.

Today is your last chance to provide comments about transportation needs in the New River Valley. The New River Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization is developing its mutimodal transportation plan. It includes a list of potential projects that could be completed over the next 25 years.

Senator Tim Kaine will meet virtually with the Black Lung Association of Southwest Virginia. Kaine will hear from those with the condition, as well as families members who are affected. Kaine introduced legislation, aimed at protecting miners and their families from COVID-19 exposure.