Fall fun reaches new heights at Wytheville family farm

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Richdale Farm in Wytheville knows how to put the fun in agritourism. During the family farm’s festival, Fall on the Farm, you have a variety of activities to choose from.

During your visit you can shoot apples at a target with an apple launcher or play pumpkin checkers while the little ones get lost in a straw bale maze and corn pit, the farm even has human-size rat wheels you can race friends and family in.

While picking pumpkins may be the initial reason families stop by, the hillside slide is the farm’s most popular activity.

Owner Eric Crowgey said they named it the hillside slide, but people who attend Fall on the Farm call it the mountain slide because of how high up it sits and how fast you zoom down the slide. Hayrides on the farm take you to the slide.

The farm has been in Crowgey’s family since 1876 but this is just their third year of hosting Fall on the Farm.

“We’ve spaced everything out, we’ve got this fixed up so people can bring strollers in and actually wheelchairs and people can get out of town, get out of their houses and come enjoy the country, come enjoy Wythe County,” said Crowgey.

There will be sanitizing stations spread throughout the farm.

Richdale Farm does more than just produce fun, they grow about half a million pounds of pumpkins a year. The farm also has dairy, beef, sheep and produces it’s own hemp products.

Fall on the Farm is Saturdays and Sundays with November 1st being the last day. For more information click here.