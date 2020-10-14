Lynchburg Registrar’s Office accused of illegally counting absentee ballots

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Registrar’s Office is accused of violating Virginia election laws.

The Lynchburg Republicans City Committee claims the Registrar’s Office counted absentee ballots Monday without a Republican representative.

The group says Virginia code mandates at least one election officer from each party to be present as ballots are scanned and counted prior to election day.

Lynchburg’s director of elections and general registrar declined to comment. 10 News also reached out to the Virginia electoral board, but have not received a response.