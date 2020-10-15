Part of a Lifetime movie is being filmed in downtown Roanoke this Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re in downtown Roanoke on Friday night and see something out of the ordinary, don’t be too alarmed.

Starting at about 8 p.m., a film crew, working in connection with the Lifetime Television Network, will be filming scenes in the Star City.

While most of their work will be on or in private property, the crew will be at the corner of Market Street SE and Salem Avenue SE shooting scenes described as “staged violence,” according to a news release from the city of Roanoke.

So, if you’re in that area and something looks off, don’t worry, it’s just some movie magic.