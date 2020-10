Published: October 20, 2020, 4:53 am Updated: October 20, 2020, 6:06 am

UPDATE

I-81 in Montgomery County is starting to reopen after a tractor-trailer crash Tuesday morning.

According to VDOT, the southbound right lane and right shoulder are still closed as of 5:30 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY

Interstate 81 southbound in Montgomery County is closed from US-11/Roanoke St to Route 8.

A tractor-trailer crash is to blame.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.