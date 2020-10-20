Goodwill stores become DIY Halloween costume headquarters

ROANOKE, Va. – With many new guidelines added to Halloween this year, you might be rethinking your costume. To help keep you from breaking the bank, some local Goodwill stores have turned into a one-stop-shop for the frightful season.

Goodwill stores are known for their gently used items, but Halloween is when they have more brand new merchandise.

From shark and scarecrow hats, to themed headbands, costume makeup and props, even some pretty creepy household items; Goodwill has a variety of accessories to choose from.

Then, pair those accessories with your wardrobe at home or some of the clothes in the store, that way you can wear those items after Halloween.

“It kind of is a great place for people who maybe don’t know what they want to be for Halloween, it’s a starting point. So you can find some hats, accessories, a mask or even some Halloween décor,” said Chelsea Moran, marketing and public relations manager for Goodwill Industries of the Valleys.

If you need a little inspiration, click here to browse Goodwill’s online look book.

Remember when you shop at Goodwill stores your money helps fund programs for the local community like job training.