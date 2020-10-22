Roanoke swears in first Latina city council member

ROANOKE, Va. – On Wednesday, the newest member of Roanoke City Council was sworn in before family and friends.

Vivian Sanchez-Jones stood proudly in the Roanoke courthouse Wednesday afternoon, raising her hand and repeating an oath before a judge.

Council announced earlier this week they selected her to fill Djuna Osborne’s unexpired term.

Sanchez-Jones said she’s excited to get to work and learn everything she can.

“I have gotten a lot of feedback from everyone in town that they’re very happy that I was nominated and chosen to be on the city council so I’m excited to get ready and go to work," Sanchez-Jones said.

Sanchez-Jones is the first Latina to be on council. The term runs until the end of 2022.