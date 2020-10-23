Danville Farmers’ Market’s season extends through first week of December

DANVILLE, Va. – Fans of the Danville Farmers' Market are in luck this year because the beloved shopping experience will be around for a month longer.

The market announced Friday that they will have a season extension that allows vendors to run for an additional month until Dec. 5. Usually, the season ends the last weekend of October.

With the cancellation of large fall shows, the extension will allow craft vendors to return and sell their goods at the market. According to Danville Parks and Recreation, crafters will come back to the market on Nov. 7.

“Extending the season gives us about another month of operation so the public can purchase items for the holidays as well as items that are available during the usual Farmers' Market season,” said Market Manager Kevin Porzio.

According to market officials, visitors can expect to see late-season produce as well as items like jams, jellies, pickles, facemasks, soaps and baked goods.

Even with the season extension, the hours of operation will stay the same: 7:30 a.m. to noon. However, it will be closed on Thanksgiving weekend.