‘When does the debate end?’: 3,050% spike in Google searches for that question as election fatigue begins

Some folks are experiencing fatigue when it comes to this election year

McKinley Strother, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

As President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden went head-to-head in the final debate of the 2020 presidential election, fatigue started to settle in for voters. Google reported a huge spike in searches for “When does the debate end?”

Google Trends – which monitors the volume of inquiries on the search engine – tweeted Thursday evening ahead of the debate that searches for “when does the debate end” had spiked 3000 percent.

While many are ready for the race to be over, some level of interest increase is to be expected.

