‘When does the debate end?’: 3,050% spike in Google searches for that question as election fatigue begins

As President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden went head-to-head in the final debate of the 2020 presidential election, fatigue started to settle in for voters. Google reported a huge spike in searches for “When does the debate end?”

Google Trends – which monitors the volume of inquiries on the search engine – tweeted Thursday evening ahead of the debate that searches for “when does the debate end” had spiked 3000 percent.

"when does debate end" is spiking +3,050%https://t.co/2F8DfbsTqj — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) October 23, 2020

While many are ready for the race to be over, some level of interest increase is to be expected.