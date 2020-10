MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville authorities are asking for your help with finding a man suspected of burglary.

According to police, officers responded to the El Norteno restaurant at 730 E. Church Street around 3 a.m. on Oct. 25 after an alarm went off.

When officers arrived, they say the restaurant had been burglarized.

Authorities described the suspect as a person wearing a dark sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Durham at 276-403-5330.