Lynchburg woman arrested in connection to human remains found inside charred SUV

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – A woman is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to human remains that were found inside of a burned-out car in Appomattox County last week.

Authorities say Artenna Horsley-Robey, 29, was arrested on Tuesday and is being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

According to the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were found inside a burned-out vehicle on Wednesday morning near the intersection of Forbes Road and State Park Road, which is in the Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest.

Deputies say the human remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for positive identification and determination of the cause of death.

The car was registered to a missing person, and the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office says it is working with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office on that report.

“Today’s arrest is the result of the collaborative effort of over a dozen law enforcement officers working non-stop for nearly 1,000 work hours over the past 6 days,” said Appomattox County Sheriff Donald D. Simpson.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests of other people are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office at 434-352-8241.