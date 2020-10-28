Suspect in Roanoke County homicide arrested 3 hours away in victim’s car with two children

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Roanoke County Police Department is investigating a murder that happened Monday night.

At 10:22 p.m., police responded to the 7000 block of Thirlane Road for a man with life-threatening wounds. The caller returned to the house and found the victim injured.

Officers said when they arrived, the man was found dead and appeared to have suffered from gunshot wounds. The man was identified as Julian Brown, 31, of Roanoke County.

Authorities also said two children were missing from the residence as well as a vehicle belonging to Brown. According to police, the suspect, who also lives at that home, couldn’t be located and possibly had the vehicle as well as the kids.

Police said they were advised shortly after that the vehicle didn’t stop for officers in Mecklenburg County around the same time the initial call about Brown was received.

According to authorities, Roanoke County Police were then contacted by Chesterfield County Police, saying the vehicle also didn’t stop for them. They were eventually able to stop the vehicle, locate the suspect and found the children unharmed.

The suspect, who is currently unidentified, was arrested and charged with several crimes related to the pursuit and held with no bond.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Roanoke County Police at 540-562-3265.