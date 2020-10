Wouldn’t it be nice to get an extra hour to snooze at the start of every month?

You’ll be able to enjoy an extra hour of sleep this weekend as we “fall back” Daylights Saving Time.

Remember to turn your clocks back an hour before you go to bed because Daylight Saving Time ends in 2020 at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Enjoy your much needed 2020 rest!