Two more charged with murdering man found in burned-out SUV in Appomattox County

APPOMATTOX, Va. – Two men have been charged with murder in connection to human remains that were found in a burned-out SUV, according to the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Enrico Moss, 29, of Appomattox, has been charged with the first-degree murder of Carlos Rose. He is currently being held in jail in Baltimore.

Mik’Tavis Elonta Green, 21, of Prospect, has also been charged with first-degree murder, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies say Green has still not been found.

According to the sheriff’s office, Green was the man with the Bugs Bunny hat in the photos authorities released on Oct. 27.

The sheriff’s office released a photo of someone in a surgical mask, who they are still working to identify and locate.

Authorities arrested 29-year-old Artenna Horsley-Robey of Lynchburg Tuesday. She is charged with first-degree murder and being held without bond.

Anyone with information on Green’s location is asked to call the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office at 434-352-8241.